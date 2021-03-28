Peconic Partners LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,000. EOG Resources comprises 1.5% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,747. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

