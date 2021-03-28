Peconic Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,100 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

