Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend by 97.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -1.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn ($0.58) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -6.9%.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

