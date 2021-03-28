Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $656.10

Pearson plc (LON:PSON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 656.10 ($8.57) and traded as high as GBX 799.40 ($10.44). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 772.80 ($10.10), with a volume of 1,625,220 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSON. UBS Group lowered Pearson to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 770.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 656.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The company has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

