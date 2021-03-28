Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Vincent A. Spero Sells 5,835 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $31.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGC. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.