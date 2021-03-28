PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $684.95 million, a PE ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $22,032,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,411,000 after acquiring an additional 175,307 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 744,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 111,334 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,606,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

