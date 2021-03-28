PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $102,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

