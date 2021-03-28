Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 79,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.17.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $372.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

