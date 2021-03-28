Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

NASDAQ PTNR opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $900.89 million, a P/E ratio of 164.39 and a beta of 0.87. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

