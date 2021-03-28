Parian Global Management LP Takes $443,000 Position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Parian Global Management LP owned about 0.13% of Experience Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 32.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 684,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 16.9% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 175,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 12.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,481,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 281,630 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Experience Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,191. Experience Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.