Parian Global Management LP Makes New $11.05 Million Investment in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 290,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,000. NeoGames makes up approximately 2.8% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,375,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NGMS traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. 196,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,636. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.