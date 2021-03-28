Parian Global Management LP Has $4.65 Million Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 382.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,405 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.60. 94,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

