Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Danske downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $26.46 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

