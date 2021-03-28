Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 7,159 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.50.

ESS opened at $284.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $294.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

