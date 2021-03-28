Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,044 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $269.01 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,749. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

