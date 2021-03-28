Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $873,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,325,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $46.42 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,295,868. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

