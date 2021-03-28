Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.08 Million in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,009 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

