Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 141.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lyft were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,408,415 shares of company stock valued at $285,071,315. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

