PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after buying an additional 182,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $227,405,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

