Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $319.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

