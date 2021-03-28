Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New $905,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 170.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 107,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

