Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $800,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 424,695 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $102.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.