Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,116 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.98.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,024.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,075.08 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,063.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,777.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.