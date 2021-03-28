Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $82.64, but opened at $87.01. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $88.03, with a volume of 849 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXM. B. Riley upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

