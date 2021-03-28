Oxbridge Re (OXBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.