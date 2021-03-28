Oxbridge Re (OXBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $9.62.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Featured Article: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.