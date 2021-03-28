Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Ovintiv to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.06.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.47. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.60%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.