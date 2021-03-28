Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $53.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

