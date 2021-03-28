O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $575.00 at Stephens

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.45.

ORLY stock opened at $506.74 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $283.59 and a 12 month high of $507.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,753,447. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

