Orbimed Advisors LLC Takes Position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,090,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,178,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Galecto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,856,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Galecto stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 31,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,485. Galecto, Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $17.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

