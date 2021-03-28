Orbimed Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,562,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $107,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,166. The stock has a market cap of $493.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.