Orbimed Advisors LLC Makes New $31.30 Million Investment in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 650,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,300,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $160,929,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,921,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,829,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $12,982,000.

NASDAQ:OLMA traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 168,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OLMA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

