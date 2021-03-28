Orbimed Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Orbimed Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,161,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,400 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $96,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 107,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 570,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,498. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

