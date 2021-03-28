Opus (OPT) One Day Volume Hits $243.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Opus has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. Opus has a market cap of $724,591.04 and $243.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00022566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.12 or 0.00609445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023939 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

OPT is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.