OptionRoom Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00004463 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $30.08 million and $976,107.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00220123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.30 or 0.00885598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00078558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00028728 BTC.

