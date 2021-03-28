Opium Hits Market Capitalization of $25.80 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Opium has a total market cap of $25.80 million and $274,378.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.20 or 0.00011184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00057359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00221517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.81 or 0.00888945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00078107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028193 BTC.

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

