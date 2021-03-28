Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.18 or 0.00612501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065097 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

