OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 189.8% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OSSIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.46. 312,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,547. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.69.
About OneSoft Solutions
