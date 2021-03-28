OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 189.8% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OSSIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.46. 312,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,547. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.69.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

