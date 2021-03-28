One68 Global Capital LLC Takes Position in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. One68 Global Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of PMV Consumer Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000.

PMVC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

