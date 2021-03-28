One68 Global Capital LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALDX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,368,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

