One68 Global Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

NYSE SEAH opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

