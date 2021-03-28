One68 Global Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,311,000.

NYSE AVAN opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

