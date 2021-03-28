Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $2.27 on Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $20.93 million and $2.35 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00058030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00230960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.07 or 0.00877136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00073850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030783 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

