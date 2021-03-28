Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002543 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $607.77 million and approximately $44.49 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.00613000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00024269 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

