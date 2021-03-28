Observer Price Tops $0.0296 on Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $67.95 million and $22.25 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.45 or 0.00613649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00024278 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.