O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.63

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 158270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

