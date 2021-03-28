NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Robecosam AG’s 6th Largest Position

Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 2.5% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned 0.27% of NXP Semiconductors worth $118,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,195. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

