NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $513.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $544.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $238.39 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

