Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 445,520 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,566,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 445,520 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Kinder Morgan worth $144,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

KMI stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 336.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

