Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $181,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $506.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.59 and a 12-month high of $507.01. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,753,447. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.45.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

