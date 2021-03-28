Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,071,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $150,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,322,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

